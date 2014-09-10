 Top
    Power supply systems of ​Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran to be synchronized

    Russia plans to increase deliveries of the electric power to Iran through Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Iran prepare the feasibility study on the project of synchronization of power supply systems of the two countries and Azerbaijan. Report informs, it was stated in an interview of the Minister of Energy of the Russia Alexander Novak with “Russia 24” channel.

    The Minister stated that there are great plans for synchronization of power supply systems of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. A. Novak added that now there is a discussion of increasing  electric power deliveries from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan. 

    Besides, Russia plans to construct new power plants and power lines in Iran.

