Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Phase 2 of seismic exploration at Karabakh field to begin in March 2026

    Energy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 16:16
    Phase 2 of seismic exploration at Karabakh field to begin in March 2026

    High-resolution (HR) and ultra-high-resolution (UHR) seismic surveys for the Karabakh project will begin in mid-March and continue until the end of April 2026, Gorkhmaz Karimov, a representative of BP-Azerbaijan, said during an online meeting to discuss the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for the seismic survey program.

    He noted that the surveys will be conducted at a depth of 170–185 meters using the Caspian Provider supply vessel or a similar vessel.

    According to Karimov, this technical stage will enable a precise assessment of the geological and hydroacoustic characteristics of the area and will form the basis for future engineering decisions.

    This work will be preceded by seismic exploration using ocean bottom nodes (OBN), which will begin on December 1, 2025, at the Karabakh field. The work will last up to 3.5 months. It will be conducted at depths of 140 to 200 meters.

    For the OBN survey of the Karabakh field, it is planned to use the Guba vessel to deploy bottom seismic sensors, and the Murovdag vessel to provide seismic signals.

    On June 3, 2025, during the Baku Energy Week, BP and SOCAR signed agreements to acquire participating interests in the Karabakh project. The field is located 120 kilometers east of Baku and 20-25 kilometers from the Gunashli field, at depths of 150-200 meters.

    According to preliminary estimates, the field's geological reserves exceed 60 million tons of oil, of which 21 million tons of oil and 13 billion cubic meters of gas are considered recoverable.

    BP Azerbaijan Karabakh field seismic exploration
    "Qarabağ" yatağında seysmik kəşfiyyat işlərinin ikinci mərhələsinin başlanılacağı vaxt açıqlanıb
    Вторая фаза сейсморазведки на месторождении "Карабах" начнется в марте 2026 года

    Latest News

    16:59

    Azerbaijan's compulsory health insurance to cover detained foreigners

    Domestic policy
    16:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit IT Park Uzbekistan branch in Urgench

    Media
    16:52

    MFA: Azerbaijan signed 10 agreements on diplomatic, service passports in 2025

    Foreign policy
    16:47

    Edis Introduces Trendyol"s "Super Shopping Days"

    Business
    16:44
    Photo

    Photo exhibition about 5th anniversary of Victory opens at Seaside National Park in Baku

    Culture
    16:37

    Fulfilling humanitarian obligations key to advancement of peace process – Prosecutor General

    Incident
    16:28

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Venue for signing peace treaty with Armenia can be discussed only after all conditions met

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    Azerbaijan hopes for soonest opening of Syrian embassy in Baku

    Foreign policy
    16:25

    President awards group of people for outstanding services in defending territorial integrity

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed