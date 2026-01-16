Orkhan Zeynalov: Igdir–Nakhchivan gas pipeline creates opportunities for reverse gas flow

The Igdir–Nakhchivan gas pipeline, in addition to ensuring direct natural gas supplies via a land route between Nakhchivan and Türkiye, also creates opportunities for reverse gas flow due to increased transmission capacity, Azerbaijan"s Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov said at the Ayder International Forum on energy, international security, and diplomacy held in the Turkish city of Rize.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Energy, that, according to Zeynalov, the project not only strengthens Nakhchivan"s energy supply but also lays the groundwork for future infrastructure synchronization in the context of the Zangazur Corridor.

The deputy minister spoke about the contribution of the Azerbaijani–Turkish strategic alliance to ensuring regional security, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector. He emphasized that cooperation between the two countries in this field will continue to develop within the framework of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye Energy Forum, the work of specialized groups, and joint projects aimed at creating green energy corridors.

During his speech, Zeynalov also touched upon plans to transmit green energy from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to Nakhchivan, and then onward to Türkiye and Europe. He also highlighted opportunities to create infrastructure for exporting electricity through Georgia to Türkiye and further to Europe, as well as the Green Energy Corridor project Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria.

He further underlined the importance of Turkish companies" participation in the development of Karabakh and East Zangazur as a green energy zone, as well as the significance of using Türkiye"s experience in renewable energy, electricity storage, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and modern energy technologies.

It was noted that the energy projects being implemented and planned are beneficial for both countries, contribute to strengthening regional stability, enhancing energy security, and expanding international cooperation.

The Igdir–Nakhchivan gas pipeline was commissioned on March 5, 2025. Its transmission capacity is 2 million cubic meters per day.