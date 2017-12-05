OPEC fulfills its commitment sufficiently in November

© REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November, OPEC countries decreased oil production by 0.3 mln barrels/day or by 0.9% to 32.48 million barrels/day.

Report informs referring to a study made by Reuters.

According to the study, the figure dropped due to the decline in production in Angola, Iraq, Nigeria and Venezuela.

"Production volume of OPEC in November was 1,298 mln. barrels/day lower than October production level, which is accepted as etalon. Also, the volume of production in November was 134,000 barrels/day less than the commitments made by OPEC+ members. Thus, November commitment was fulfilled by 112%. Notably, in October this figure was 92%”.