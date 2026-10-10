Nine people, including two children, killed in Pennsylvania shooting
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- 10 October, 2026
- 20:45
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At least nine people, including two children, have been killed in a shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, in the United States.
According to CBS News, cited by Report, the gunman was involved in a standoff with police for "many hours."
Police arrived at the scene after witnesses reported seeing a man firing a handgun before entering a house.
The bodies of two women were found outside, while several more victims were discovered inside the house.
Police said the suspect was also found dead. He is believed to have died by suicide. Authorities said there was no threat to the public, CBS reported.
Pensilvaniyada atışma baş verib, doqquz nəfər həlak olub
При стрельбе в Пенсильвании погибли девять человек
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