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    Rashad Aslanov: Future of Turkic world depends on youth cooperation

    Region
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 20:07
    Rashad Aslanov: Future of Turkic world depends on youth cooperation

    Expanding youth cooperation across the Turkic world, exchanging experience and implementing joint initiatives are important for strengthening fraternal ties among Turkic states, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ankara, Rashad Aslanov, said on the sidelines of the Turkic World Youth Meeting held in Kocaeli.

    According to Report, the ambassador noted that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is a "family organization" based on a shared history, language and culture.

    He emphasized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has always paid special attention to and shown concern for young people.

    Aslanov said that following the liberation of Karabakh from occupation, representatives of youth organizations had been visiting the region to learn about ongoing reconstruction and development projects.

    He also stressed that the establishment of Karabakh University in Khankandi, the education of young people at the institution and Turkish universities' interest in cooperation were important for the future of Azerbaijani youth.

    Rashad Aslanov Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Rəşad Aslanov: Türk dünyasının gələcəyi gənclərin əməkdaşlığından asılıdır
    Рашад Асланов: Будущее тюркского мира зависит от сотрудничества молодежи
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