Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals in individual events at World Championships

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Azerbaijani judokas have won seven medals in the individual events at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the national team claimed one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

On the opening day of the competition, which began on October 4, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) was crowned world champion.

Zelim Tskayev (81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) won silver medals, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg) claimed bronze.

The World Championships will conclude tomorrow with the team competitions. The tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.