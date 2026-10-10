Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals in individual events at World Championships

    Individual sports
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 19:38
    Azerbaijani judokas win seven medals in individual events at World Championships

    Azerbaijani judokas have won seven medals in the individual events at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the national team claimed one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

    On the opening day of the competition, which began on October 4, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) was crowned world champion.

    Zelim Tskayev (81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) won silver medals, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg) claimed bronze.

    The World Championships will conclude tomorrow with the team competitions. The tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

    Azerbaijani judokas 2026 World Judo Championships
    Azərbaycan cüdoçuları dünya çempionatında rekorda imza atıblar
    Азербайджанские дзюдоисты завоевали на ЧМ в Баку рекордные семь медалей
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