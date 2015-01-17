 Top
    Oil prices rise in world market

    The price of WTI crude oil approached 49 dollars

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil in the world market rose by 5.01% or 2.44 dollars amounting to 48.69 dollars.

    Report informs, in the stock market price of Brent crude oil also increased. Thus, a barrel of Brent crude oil increased by 0.04% or 0.02 dollars amounting to 47.69 dollars.

    According to forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains stable by the end of the year, for 2015 the average oil price forecasted to be 55 dollars/barrel.

