Oil prices rise 1.5%
Energy
- 14 November, 2025
- 09:36
Global oil prices rose by approximately 1.5% on Friday morning, according to trading data, Report informs.
January Brent crude futures rose 1.43% from the previous close, to $63.91 per barrel, while December WTI futures rose 1.57% to $59.61.
