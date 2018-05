Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude oil made 55 USD per barrel.

Report informs referring to the trade results at Intercontinental exchange. Price of March futures for the North Sea petroleum mix of mark Brent crude made 55,68 USD per barrel at 07:51 Baku time and made 55,68 USD per barrel.

WTI crude makes 52,68 USD per barrel.