Official ceremony on starting TAP construction completes

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The official groundbreaking ceremony for Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Thessaloniki has completed.

At the end of the ceremony, the foundation pipe that placed in the base was signed.

Report informs, the foundation pipe was signed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, the Greece Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the US State Department Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, TAP Managing Director Ian Bradshaw, BP chief Executive Robert Dudley, as well as senior officials from "Snam SpA", "Fluxys", "Enagas" and "Axpo" companies.