Nobel Oil company of Azerbaijan starts its activity in Romania

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The "Nobel Oil" company of Azerbaijan opens first gas station in Iasi - the largest city in eastern Romania.

Report informs citing Romanian ziare.com website, the station will start operating until the end of the year.

According to the company, the power plants will be built in Bucharest. "Nobel Oil" engaged in supplying services related to oil industry in Azerbaijan and the US, but Romania will be the first country on sale of gasoline and diesel.

CEO of "Nobel Oil Downstream Romania" John Long told the media that this is the first gas station network in Romania.

The "Nobel Oil Downstream Romania" was registered in Romania in September 2014.