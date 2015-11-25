Natural gas reserves in Azerbaijan made 17 bln cubic meters in 2015

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2015, reserves of marketable natural gas reached 16.7 bln cubic meters in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is by 0.2% less compared to the same period last year. This year, 86.4% of gas reserves formed by mining, 13.6% - balances of reserves at the beginning of the year.

45.9% of gas reserves spent on domestic consumption, 34.8% - exported, the loss amounted to 4.4%, the reserves - 14.9% as of October 1, 2015.