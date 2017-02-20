Ministry: Azerbaijani gas will meet 25% of Bulgaria's demand

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will provide about one quarter of gas supply of Bulgaria.

Report informs, Bulgaria's Energy Ministry told BGNES.

Notably, at the beginning of 2020, Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Bulgaria. Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria-IGB will be ready by end of 2019.

Notably, Bulgarian Energy Minister Nikolai Pavlov will also attend the III meeting of the Advisory Board of the Southern Gas Corridor to be held in Baku, February 23: "Southern Gas Corridor project plays an important role in supply of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria. As is known, within the development of the second phase of "Shah Deniz" field, "Bulgargaz EAD" has signed a long-term agreement on purchase of 1 billion cubic meters gas per year. Azerbaijani gas will meet 1/4 of Bulgaria's gas demand. And It is a significant supply for the diversification of sources and gas routes", the ministry said.