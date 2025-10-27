Minister: Slovenia sees renewable energy co-op with Azerbaijan as strategic

Slovenia is striving to strengthen cooperation in the field of the green transition, where it has extensive experience in the development and implementation of environmental technologies-from renewable energy sources to smart waste management, energy-efficient solutions for modern water resource management, Matjaž Han, Slovenian Minister of Economy, Tourism, and Sport, said in an interview with Report.

"We recognize cooperation with Azerbaijan in these areas as strategically important and see the greatest potential for knowledge transfer, exchange of good practices and joint projects in support of sustainable development," he noted.

"Memorandum of Understanding signed between the energy ministries of Slovenia and Azerbaijan reflects our shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in renewable energy and other clean technologies, including hydrogen. We look forward to this partnership continuing and growing even stronger in the future," the minister added.

