Minister: Azerbaijan's total electricity generation capacity exceedes 9,700 MW

Azerbaijan's total electricity generation capacity has reached 9,732.5 megawatts (MW) following the launch of several new power plants, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote in an article published in the official newspaper on the occasion of Energy Workers' Day, Report informs.

This marks an increase of 1,317 MW or 15.6% compared to the same period last year. Shahbazov emphasized the major contribution of the November 8 Power Plant - the largest energy facility in both Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, with a capacity of 1,880 MW. Located in Mingachevir, the plant enhances the city's status as a regional energy hub and stands as a symbol of international cooperation, with Chinese and Italian companies involved in the project.

According to the minister, the current energy system in Azerbaijan includes:

24 thermal power plants with a combined capacity of 7,903 MW,

65 hydropower plants totaling 1,443.5 MW,

9 solar power plants with 278.2 MW,

5 wind power plants with 63.5 MW,

A waste-to-energy plant generating 37 MW,

3 hybrid stations producing a total of 7.3 MW.

Shahbazov stated that renewable energy sources - including hydro - now account for 1,829.6 MW, or approximately 18.8% of the country's total generation capacity. At the same time, the capacity of the national grid has increased to 29,714 MVA.

In 2024, Azerbaijan generated 28.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity. Of this, 24.1 billion kWh were used for domestic needs, 1.4 billion kWh were exported, and imports totaled just 70.7 million kWh. In the first nine months of 2025, production reached 21.8 billion kWh, with exports at 989.6 million kWh and imports at 145 million kWh.

The minister highlighted a growing trend: renewable energy is driving the expansion in electricity production. The 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant, which began operations nearly two years ago, has enabled a tenfold increase in solar power output. To date, the plant has produced 1 billion kWh of electricity, operating at full capacity.

Shahbazov concluded that Azerbaijan is pursuing realistic and achievable goals in the field of green energy - and steadily meeting them.