Minister: Azerbaijan's gas supply to Greece reached 800 mcm in 9 months

In the first nine months of 2025, 800 million cubic meters of natural gas were supplied from Azerbaijan to Greece, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

"We met with Mr. Christos Kapodistrias, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan, whose diplomatic mission in our country has ended.

During the meeting, issues related to cooperation in the oil-gas sector, renewable energy, as well as the upcoming session of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries in the economic, industrial, and technological fields were discussed. The role of the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring Europe's, including Greece's, energy security was highly appreciated. During January- September this year, 800 million cubic meters of natural gas were supplied from Azerbaijan to Greece," reads the post.