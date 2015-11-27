 Top
    Minister: Azerbaijan not makes haste to become a full member of GECF

    According to the minister, Azerbaijan is exploring the prospect of membership in this organization

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is not in a hurry to become a full member of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (GECF). 

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said that at a briefing for journalists.

    According to the minister, Azerbaijan is exploring the prospects of membership in the organization: "At the event in Iran, I was also asked a question in regard with the full membership. 

    However, I said that we should wait at least a year. 

    For now we are happy with observer status. We are not in a hurry to make a decision."

