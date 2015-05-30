Memorandum of understanding on Turkish Stream to be signed in St. Petersburg

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 18-20.

Report informs, it was said by the organizing committee of the forum.

The opening of the forum which will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Goldman Sachs", "Deloitte", "Gazprom", "General Electric", "Rosneft" and other major economic institutions, as well as government officials will take part in forum.

During the forum an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on " Turkish Stream " will be signed between Greece and Russia.