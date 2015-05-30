 Top
    Close photo mode

    Memorandum of understanding on Turkish Stream to be signed in St. Petersburg

    International Economic Forum to be held in Russia

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 18-20.

    Report informs, it was said by the organizing committee of the forum.

    The opening of the forum which will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Goldman Sachs", "Deloitte", "Gazprom", "General Electric", "Rosneft" and other major economic institutions, as well as government officials will take part in forum.

    During the forum an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on " Turkish Stream " will be signed between Greece and Russia. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi