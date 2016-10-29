Media: Oman ready to discuss oil output production with OPEC and exporting countries

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Oman - the largest non-OPEC oil producer - are ready to discuss not only oil output freeze, but the decline in oil production on Saturday at a meeting of experts from oil-exporting OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Vienna.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti quoting a source in one of the foreign delegations at the meeting.

According to him, representatives of the countries declared their readiness to agree to a reduction, without elaborating an exact amount.

"At the same time, Oman expects similar steps from other countries", he added.