Masdar drafts grid analysis for new solar and wind projects in Azerbaijan

Grid analysis and impact assessment reports are being prepared for each of the two solar and one wind power plants under construction in Azerbaijan, said Murad Sadigov, Country Manager of Masdar Azerbaijan, during the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

According to Sadigov, various scenarios are being developed based on these reports to ensure the most efficient integration of the plants into the national grid. "The goal is to maintain grid stability while optimizing the integration of renewable energy projects. For future developments, it is essential to establish energy storage systems directly at the plants. Otherwise, the instability of renewable sources can disrupt the overall balance of the energy system," he explained.

He noted that, for instance, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant's output depends on solar radiation - production decreases on cloudy days, forcing AzerEnerji to compensate for the lost power through other stations. "This is a critical issue for system stability, and both the government and investors are taking measures to address it," he said.

Sadigov also emphasized the importance of local banks and financial institutions in supporting small and medium-scale green energy projects. "Such projects can be financed through green bonds. They usually have shorter durations and faster investment returns. Risk sharing is key, but managing these risks is more feasible in smaller projects. Moreover, cooperation between local businesses and international companies is vital for success in this sector," he added.