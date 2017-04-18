 Top
    Marketable gas production up by 1% in Azerbaijan

    Marketable gas production made 4.8 bln CBM in January-March

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2017,  Azerbaijan has produced crude oil, including 9 464.5 thousand tons of gas condensate.

    Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee (SSC), 9 453.2 thousand tons of this volume is marketable crude oil. Oil production in the country rose by 9.9% in the reporting period.

    In first quarter of 2017, 6 954.9 mln CBM natural gas has been produced, which is 6.8% less than the output in the same period in 2016.

    Marketable gas made 4 789.4 mln CBM of overall natural gas production. In first quarter of this year production of marketable gas rose by 0.9%.

    629.3 thousand tons of oil, 2 579.2 mln CBM of natural gas have been stocked by April 1. 

