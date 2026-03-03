Luca Schieppati: TAP AG developing plan to decarbonize its operations

TAP AG, the operator of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is developing a decarbonization plan for its operations, TAP AG Managing Director Luca Schieppati said at a press conference following the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 12th Ministerial Meeting and Green Energy Advisory Council 4th Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that TAP AG has fully established itself as a reliable, safe, and sustainable pipeline system operator: "Since TAP's commissioning, more than 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been delivered to Europe. In doing so, we have made a sustainable contribution to Europe's energy security at a time of increasing uncertainty and rising demand. Reliability, ensured by 100% system availability for five consecutive years, is the foundation of our operations, underscoring the strength of our infrastructure and operating model. All this has been achieved while maintaining a high safety record."

Schieppati noted that the number of shippers using TAP's infrastructure has grown from three at the start of operations to 47 today: "We have the potential to further increase our throughput capacity and strengthen Europe's energy security. Any subsequent capacity increases will be managed based on market demand. At the same time, in addition to our contribution to energy security, we are fully aware of our role in supporting Europe's energy transition. In parallel, TAP AG is developing a decarbonization plan for its operations."

He added that TAP AG's decarbonization efforts are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions through improved energy efficiency, electrification research, and the implementation of a reduction plan.

"Our goal is to achieve the OGMP 2.0 standard within this year. In a rapidly changing geopolitical and regulatory environment, we are placing particular emphasis on flexibility and long-term planning to ensure TAP is resilient and prepared for future challenges," he said.