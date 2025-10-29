Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan has vast untapped potential in wind, solar, and hydro power, and the UK can be a key partner in unlocking that potential, UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, John Alderdice, a member of the House of Lords, said in an interview with Report.

    Alderdice recalled that BP has launched its first renewable and decarbonisation project in Azerbaijan - the Shafag solar plant and the electrification of the Sangachal terminal: "This is a significant step that demonstrates how the UK's long-standing energy partnership with Azerbaijan is evolving to meet the challenges of the clean energy transition."

    The trade envoy said he hopes that other UK companies will build on this success by exploring further cooperation opportunities in green energy corridors, offshore wind and hydrogen development, grid modernisation, and energy efficiency.

    "The UK is also home to some of the world's leading engineering, design, and consultancy firms, with deep expertise in large-scale renewable projects. British companies bring a particular strength in conceptual design, feasibility studies, and systems integration, which aligns closely with Azerbaijan's needs as it scales up investment in its energy transition," Alderdice said.

    Lord: "Böyük Britaniya Azərbaycanın BOEM potensialının üzə çıxarılmasında əsas tərəfdaş ola bilər"
    Лорд: Великобритания может стать ключевым партнером в раскрытии ВИЭ потенциала Азербайджана

