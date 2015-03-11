Khoshbakht Yusifzade: Azerbaijan can also benefit from Nabucco

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ In the future, Azerbaijan can benefit from the pipeline Nabucco in the process of organizing the export of gas to Europe. Report informs it was said by the first vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade.

I would like to repeat the words of Mr. President, who noted about the possibility of using Nabucco as part of other export pipelines, said the first vice-president.

K.Yusifzadeh added that in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, along with the Shah Deniz, there are other structures with large reserves: In general, there are about 2 trillion 550 billion cubic meters of gas deposits in Azerbaijan.Thus, the volume of deposits of blue fuel - 200 billion cubic meters in the Umid field, and 350 billion cubic meters in the Absheron field.