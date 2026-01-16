Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via BTC pipeline to 1.6B tons in 2026

The volume of Kazakh oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline is planned to reach 1.6 million tons in 2026, Report informs referring to the press service of the Kazakh oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG).

At the end of 2025, Kazakhstan supplied 1.3 million tons of oil via this route.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, approximately 1.4 million tons of Kazakh oil were transported via the BTC pipeline in 2024.