Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via BTC pipeline to 1.6B tons in 2026

    Energy
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 09:58
    Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via BTC pipeline to 1.6B tons in 2026

    The volume of Kazakh oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline is planned to reach 1.6 million tons in 2026, Report informs referring to the press service of the Kazakh oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG).

    At the end of 2025, Kazakhstan supplied 1.3 million tons of oil via this route.

    According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, approximately 1.4 million tons of Kazakh oil were transported via the BTC pipeline in 2024.

    Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Kazakhstan oil supplies
    Qazaxıstan bu il BTC ilə neft tədarükünü 1,6 milyon tona çatdırmağı planlaşdırır
    Казахстан планирует в 2026 году увеличить поставки нефти по БТД до 1,6 млн тонн

    Latest News

    11:08

    Many Sikh families killed in Delhi, Punjab minister says

    Foreign policy
    10:43

    SOCAR begins supplying Azerbaijani gas to Austria and Germany

    Energy
    10:35

    South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 5 years in prison for obstruction

    Other countries
    10:24

    Bual Moninder Singh: India's religious communities live in constant anxiety about their future

    Domestic policy
    10:21

    Abbasov: Today's conference to highlight massacres, atrocities faced by Sikhs

    Foreign policy
    10:11

    Energy pivot: Kazakhstan finds alternative routes for oil exports

    Energy
    10:10

    Türkiye to explore hydrocarbon potential at 4,500-meter depth in Black Sea

    Region
    10:03

    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.29 per barrel

    Energy
    09:58

    Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via BTC pipeline to 1.6B tons in 2026

    Energy
    All News Feed