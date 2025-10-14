Kazakhstan interested in long-term supplies of petroleum products from Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan is interested in establishing long-term supplies of petroleum products from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan"s Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, said during the 21st session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

According to Report, he noted that a strategic partnership has been established between the two countries in the energy sector, and Kazakhstan highly values the cooperation between SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) and KazMunayGas in transporting oil via the Trans-Caspian route.

"Kazakhstan is also interested in signing long-term contracts for the supply of various petroleum products from Azerbaijan," the minister emphasized.