Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Investment Fund, SOCAR sign energy cooperation agreement
Energy
- 21 October, 2025
- 14:31
The Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Investment Fund (SK-AIF) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have signed a framework agreement as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev"s state visit to Kazakhstan, Report informs via Samruk-Kazyna.
"Under the signed agreement, the parties plan to define a portfolio of joint projects in the energy sector, including renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. The SK-AIF will act as a minority shareholder. The cooperation opens up new opportunities for the development of the green economy and the expansion of investment ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," the statement says.
Latest News
15:14
Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via AzerbaijanRegion
15:05
Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev songForeign policy
15:02
Agriculture Ministry: Risk of humans contracting foot-and-mouth disease close to zeroAIC
14:54
Video
Song 'Tut ağacı' performed at reception in honor of Ilham Aliyev in KazakhstanDomestic policy
14:53
Armenian, Georgian defense ministers discuss regional securityRegion
14:48
Armenia, Türkiye to discuss resumption of Gyumri–Kars railwayRegion
14:48
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to coordinate roadmap for industrial cooperationIndustry
14:44
Tokayev: Kazakhstan intends to significantly increase oil transit via BTC pipelineEnergy
14:39