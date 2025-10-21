Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Investment Fund, SOCAR sign energy cooperation agreement

The Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Investment Fund (SK-AIF) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have signed a framework agreement as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev"s state visit to Kazakhstan, Report informs via Samruk-Kazyna.

"Under the signed agreement, the parties plan to define a portfolio of joint projects in the energy sector, including renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. The SK-AIF will act as a minority shareholder. The cooperation opens up new opportunities for the development of the green economy and the expansion of investment ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," the statement says.