In January–August 2026, Azerbaijan exported nearly 8.471 million tons of crude oil, valued at just over $5.226 billion, to Italy, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the same eight‑month period in 2025, the export volume decreased by 7.9%, while the value increased by 8.8%.

During the reporting period, Italy's share in Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports reached 57.7%.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at about $9.282 billion in the first eight months of 2026.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $33.238 billion during the January–August period. Of this, $21.815 billion came from exports and $11.423 billion from imports.