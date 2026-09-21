Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Italy's share in Azerbaijan's total oil exports nears 58%

    Energy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 14:32
    Italy's share in Azerbaijan's total oil exports nears 58%

    In January–August 2026, Azerbaijan exported nearly 8.471 million tons of crude oil, valued at just over $5.226 billion, to Italy, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Compared to the same eight‑month period in 2025, the export volume decreased by 7.9%, while the value increased by 8.8%.

    During the reporting period, Italy's share in Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports reached 57.7%.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at about $9.282 billion in the first eight months of 2026.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $33.238 billion during the January–August period. Of this, $21.815 billion came from exports and $11.423 billion from imports.

    Azerbaijan's oil exports Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Italy
    Azərbaycanın neft ixracında İtaliyanın payı 58 %-ə yaxınlaşıb
    Доля Италии в экспорте нефти Азербайджана приблизилась к 58%

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