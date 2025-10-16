Italy gets over half of Azerbaijan's crude oil exports

Azerbaijan exported 9.59 million tons of crude oil worth $4.99 billion to Italy during the nine months of 2025, according to the State Customs Committee, Report informs.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the volume of oil exports to Italy rose by 45.8%, while the value increased by 19.9%.

Italy remained Azerbaijan's top crude oil buyer, receiving 56.42% of the country's total crude oil exports.

Overall, from January to September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 16.99 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals, worth $8.94 billion.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted $35.38 billion worth of foreign trade operations. Exports accounted for $18.61 billion, while imports stood at $16.77 billion.