Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Italian investment in Azerbaijan reaches $805M

    Energy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 11:46
    Italian investment in Azerbaijan reaches $805M

    Italian investments in Azerbaijan have totaled $805 million to date, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that Italy accounts for 46.7% of Azerbaijan's exports. "So far, investments from Azerbaijan to Italy amount to $342 million, while Italian investments in Azerbaijan total $805 million. Undoubtedly, there is significant potential in this area. Currently, the market value of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan's (SOFAZ) investment portfolio in Italy stands at $2.8 billion," the minister said. He added that signing an agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments is among the key priorities to boost these figures.

    Shahbazov also said that last year, Azerbaijan maintained its position as Italy's largest supplier of crude oil and second-largest supplier of natural gas, delivering 10.34 million tons of oil through SOCAR and a total of 9.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Italy, Azerbaijan's largest buyer of oil and gas in Europe, accounts for about 45% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports and 38% of its gas exports.

    Italian investments Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation SOCAR
    Pərviz Şahbazov: "ARDNF-nin İtaliyadakı investisiya portfelinin bazar dəyəri 2,8 milyard dollar təşkil edir"
    Министр: Рыночная стоимость инвестпортфеля ГНФАР в Италии составляет $2,8 млрд

    Latest News

    12:47

    Mis-stitched horse plushie becomes viral sensation in China's Yiwu

    Interesting
    12:38

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant after reconstruction

    Domestic policy
    12:34

    Georgian FM: Middle Corridor vital for region

    Region
    12:17

    Azerbaijan, Italy to hold 65 events in 2026-2027

    Business
    12:16

    Opening of Italy-Azerbaijan university reflects strong bilateral ties, official says

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Shahbazov: Azerbaijan's transition to green energy to take cooperation with Italy to new level

    Energy
    11:47

    Italy praises results of Washington summit for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Italian investment in Azerbaijan reaches $805M

    Energy
    11:27

    Over 54 bcm of gas delivered to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    All News Feed