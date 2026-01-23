Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IRENA urges Turkmenistan to join Central Asian regional energy partnership

    Energy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 10:56
    IRENA urges Turkmenistan to join Central Asian regional energy partnership

    The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) urges Turkmenistan to accelerate the transition to a sustainable low-carbon future.

    As Report informs, this was stated by IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera at a round table at ADA University dedicated to the International Clean Energy Day.

    According to him, regional cooperation is of particular importance for Central Asia.

    "The region's growing energy demand and rich renewable resources provide a unique opportunity for a transition to a sustainable low-carbon future and moving away from excessive fossil fuel consumption. Realizing these opportunities requires a solid foundation for regional interaction and investment mobilization. That is why IRENA launched the Accelerated Partnership for Central Asia (APCA) during COP29. We aim to unite international and regional partners around four pillars of cooperation," said La Camera.

    According to him, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are already working together today.

    "We call on Turkmenistan to join them in order to accelerate its path to a sustainable future," added the Director General.

    Turkmenistan IRENA renewable energy Francesco La Camera
    IRENA Türkmənistana Mərkəzi Asiyanın regional enerji tərəfdaşlığına qoşulmağı təklif edir
    IRENA предлагает Туркменистану присоединиться к региональному энергетическому партнерству ЦА

    Latest News

    11:11

    Elnur Soltanov: World needs alternative and diverse energy sources

    Energy
    11:03

    Garafulic: UN ready to support Azerbaijan in NDC 3.0 implementation

    Ecology
    10:56

    IRENA urges Turkmenistan to join Central Asian regional energy partnership

    Energy
    10:47

    Azerbaijan, Growth Lab exchanged views on prospects of Green Growth Portal

    ICT
    10:38

    MP: Selection of Baku as CECECO HQ is victory for Azerbaijani diplomacy

    Energy
    10:34
    Photo

    Speaker of Spain's Congress of Deputies visits Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    10:11

    US withdraws from World Health Organization

    Other countries
    09:55

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:51

    One week left to apply for WUF13 partner-led events

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed