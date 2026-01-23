IRENA urges Turkmenistan to join Central Asian regional energy partnership

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) urges Turkmenistan to accelerate the transition to a sustainable low-carbon future.

As Report informs, this was stated by IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera at a round table at ADA University dedicated to the International Clean Energy Day.

According to him, regional cooperation is of particular importance for Central Asia.

"The region's growing energy demand and rich renewable resources provide a unique opportunity for a transition to a sustainable low-carbon future and moving away from excessive fossil fuel consumption. Realizing these opportunities requires a solid foundation for regional interaction and investment mobilization. That is why IRENA launched the Accelerated Partnership for Central Asia (APCA) during COP29. We aim to unite international and regional partners around four pillars of cooperation," said La Camera.

According to him, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are already working together today.

"We call on Turkmenistan to join them in order to accelerate its path to a sustainable future," added the Director General.