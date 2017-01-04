 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iran admits over 20 international energy firms to bid for oil and gas projects

    Deals will be made through a new format

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has admitted over 20 international energy firms to tenders for the country’s new oil and gas projects.

    Report informs, TASS quotes the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

    The list includes France’s Total, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Italy’s Eni, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Malaysian Petronas, Russian Gazprom and others.

    According to the NIOC, deals will be made through a new format. The joint venture, to be established will operate on the basis of production sharing. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi