Interruptions occurred in gas supply to Binagadi district and Ganja city

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Interruptions will occur in gas supply of part of VI, VII, VIII and IX micro-districts of Binagadi district of Baku city, M.Rasulzade, Bilajari, Khutor settlements and the area called "Motodrom" as well as in a part of Ganja city from 09:00 today until the work is completed.

Report informs citing the “Azəriqaz” PU press service, the repair works could also affect the gas supply of part of Sabunchu district.

The works will be completed during the day and interruptions will be eliminated. "Azəriqaz" PU requests all consumers to pay particular attention to the use of natural gas and observe the technical safety rules.