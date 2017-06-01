Baku plays host to International Caspian Oil and Gas Conference

© Report.az

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two-day "Caspian Oil & Gas 2017" international conference has today started in Baku.

Report informs, about 400 delegates representing 30 countries of the world participate in conference.

The conference of the same name accompanying "Caspian Oil & Gas" exhibition will focus on region's pressing questions.

The conference will address such issues as: “Role of Azerbaijan in global energy, status of major projects and a look to future strategic growth”, “Identifying key operators plans in developing onshore and offshore oilfields, expansion of international cooperation in oil and gas projects”, “An overview the refining and petrochemical industries in Azerbaijan new projects development”, “Diversifying supply routes from the Caspian region, Azerbaijan as transportation, logistic hub of Caspian region”, “Cost optimization and improving the efficiency of upstream development with advanced technologies for exploration and production”, “Improving the efficiency of exploration and production with digital technologies”, “The development perspectives for alternative energy in Azerbaijan”.

Notably, this year, regular partner and exhibitor BP is marking its 25th anniversary of collaboration with Azerbaijan. One of the conference sessions "BP - Azerbaijan’s long-term partner for 25 years" at Caspian Oil and Gas 2017 will be dedicated to this anniversary.