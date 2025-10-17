Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    India's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan surpassed 107,000 tons in 9 months

    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 107,486 tons of crude oil to India, valued at more than $53.534 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 10.2 times in volume and 12.8 times in value, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

    Crude oil exports to India accounted for just 0.06% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    In August 2025, Azerbaijan resumed crude oil exports to India after a 10-month hiatus. During the month, Azerbaijan exported 1,747.1 tons of crude oil to India, valued at $781,500.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported more than 16.996 million tons of crude oil and related products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $8.939 billion in the initial nine months of 2025.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion in January-September of 2025. Of this, $18.606 billion came from exports and $16.769 billion from imports.

    Hindistan 9 ayda Azərbaycandan 107 min tondan çox neft idxal edib

