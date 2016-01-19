 Top
    Last year Azerbaijan earned 50 mln USD from onshore fields

    Azerbaijan received 4,5 and 2 mln USD bonus payments from the development of Bahar and Gum Deniz onshore fields

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds received from the sale of profit oil produced from onshore fields by Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) in 2015 in Azerbaijan released.

    "Report" informs referring to the Fund, last year Azerbaijan received 50.2 mln USD from the sale of profit oil produced from onshore fields.

    Thus, 14.8 mln USD accounted for "Binagadi", "Girmaki", "Chakhnaklar", "Sulutepe", "Masazır", "Fatmayi", "Shabandagh" and "Siansor" 12.9 mln USD - "Kurovdag", 821.7 thousand USD "Neftchala", "Khilli", "Durovdagh-Babazanan" oilfields and "Mugan" in the south-west wing of monoclonal 3 mln USD - "Zig" and "Hovsan," 9.1 mln USD - "Balakhanı-Sabunchu-Ramana" and "Kurdakhani," 3.1 mln USD -Surakhani "bloc.

