48% of works completed in Star refinery project

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The project of construction of Turkey-based Star oil refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has been already realized by 48%.

Report informs, "SOCAR Turkey"s President, Kenan Yavuz posted on his Twitter page.

"The refinery will commence its work in 2018".

"Investments in Star refinery are the largest for the last 40 years in this industry in Turkey," K.Yavuz stated.

The project cost exceeds 5 bln USD and enterprise’s production capacity is 10 million tons a year.