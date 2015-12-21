 Top
    Close photo mode

    48% of works completed in Star refinery project

    Investments in Star refinery are the largest for the last 40 years in this industry in Turkey

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The project of construction of Turkey-based Star oil refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has been already realized by 48%. 

    Report informs, "SOCAR Turkey"s President, Kenan Yavuz posted on his Twitter page.

    "The refinery will commence its work in 2018".

    "Investments in Star refinery are the largest for the last 40 years in this industry in Turkey," K.Yavuz stated.

    The project cost exceeds 5 bln USD and enterprise’s production capacity is 10 million tons a year.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi