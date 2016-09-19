Presidential order awards group of oilmen "Honored Engineer" - LIST

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the honorary title of "Honored Engineer" to workers of the oil industry of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the order, for merits in development of the oil industry of Azerbaijan honorary title "Honored Engineer" assigned to the following persons:

Bekirli Asif Shahnazar

Hasanov Fazil Gurban

Nazim Huseynov Hasan

Mammadov Ilgar Haji

Seyfullaev Qagamali Hokumeli