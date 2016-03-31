Greek Energy Minister: Construction of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline kicks off on May 17

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the Trans-Adriatic pipeline will be launched on May 17 in Thessaloniki.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Energy and Environment Minister of Greece, Panos Skurletis said.

"The ceremony of beginning of construction of the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline will be held on May 17 ceremony will be held in Thessaloniki with the participation of well-known politicians, because this is an important project that will create a lot of jobs", said the minister at a press conference.

TAP pipeline is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, at the initial stage it is planned to deliver to Europe 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year. On the territory of Kipa at the Turkish-Greek border, the pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) and will run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy. The first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas from the field "Shah Deniz" is planned in early 2020. The length of the pipeline is 878 km, of which 545 km will pass through the territory of Greece, 215 km - Albania, 105 km - Adriatic Sea, 8 km - Southern Italy. The highest point of the pipeline will be located in the mountains of Albania (1800 m), the lowest - in the bottom of the sea (820 m). Preparatory work for the construction of TAP is now underway.