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    GL Group, SLB mull prospects for collaboration in Azerbaijan's oil, gas sector

    Energy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 10:41
    GL Group, SLB mull prospects for collaboration in Azerbaijan's oil, gas sector

    The first private group of oil and gas companies in Azerbaijan, GL Group, and the international oilfield services company SLB have reviewed key trends in the oil and gas sector and promising areas for joint activity, GL Group said in a statement, Report informs.

    A meeting was held at the company's head office with the recently appointed Managing Director of SLB for Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia, Julia Gridasova, and the Head of the Well Construction Division of SLB in the Caspian Region and Uzbekistan, Zaur Aliyev.

    During the negotiations, primary attention was paid to deepening partnership relations and expanding areas of interaction. The meeting participants discussed a wide range of topics of mutual interest and analyzed in detail the possibilities for building productive cooperation between the companies in the region.

    GL Group noted the importance of the dialogue held and confirmed its readiness to maintain constant contacts for the implementation of joint initiatives in the future.

    Zaur Aliyev GL Group Schlumberger (SLB) Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector
    "GL Group" və "SLB" Azərbaycanın neft-qaz sektorunda birgə fəaliyyətin perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
    GL Group и SLB обсудили перспективы совместной работы в нефтегазовом секторе Азербайджана
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