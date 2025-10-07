German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

Germany and Azerbaijan can cooperate in several areas of energy, as well as identify and develop promising areas in the transport and logistics sector, Germany's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann, said during a press conference as part of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

The diplomat noted that, from a political and political-economic perspective, the current conditions appear very favorable and continue to improve for deeper cooperation between German and Azerbaijani companies, as well as with the Azerbaijani government.

"We truly see potential, particularly in the energy sector and especially in the future of energy – renewable energy. We remain convinced that this is the future of energy. However, we are also taking advantage of the opportunities we have in gas and oil trade. An example of this is the agreement between the German state-owned company SEFE and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to import gas over the next 10 years – 1.5 billion cubic meters annually. Thus, we can work on several fronts in the energy sector and simultaneously identify or develop areas in the transport and logistics sector, including the still missing link between Azerbaijan and Europe via Armenia, in order not only to improve infrastructure but also to give a real boost to trade flows from East to West and from West to East. Therefore, energy and logistics, or transport connectivity, are very important," emphasized Horlemann.

The ambassador noted that the third element is offering Azerbaijan German technology, know-how, experience, and expertise to help transition the Azerbaijani economy from its heavy energy dependence to other sectors.

"This will create new and sustainable jobs that will generate income for many Azerbaijani citizens," added Horlemann.