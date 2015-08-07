Georgian Ambassador: The issue of Baku-Supsa pipeline exhausted

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ "At the moment, the issue related to the Baku-Supsa pipeline is exhausted."

Report informs, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Teymuraz Sharashenidze told that journalists, commenting on the issue due to the fact that part of the pipeline is on the territory controlled by the Breakaway South Ossetia Region.

T.Sharashenidze noted that a banner indicating the border of South Ossetia could artificially move forward and carry back: "As far as I know, this banner has moved back.This provocation perpetrated by those who do not want the development of our relations, particularly with Azerbaijan."

The diplomat expressed hope that such provocations will not affect the level of bilateral relations.