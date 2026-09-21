Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Georgia's fuel imports from Azerbaijan rise 23% in January-August

    Energy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 13:06
    Georgia's fuel imports from Azerbaijan rise 23% in January-August

    Georgia imported $234.2 million worth of fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan in January-August this year.

    According to Report's calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, this is 23% more than the figure recorded in the same period last year.

    Thus, Azerbaijan ranked second among countries supplying fuel and lubricants to Georgia.

    In August alone, Georgia purchased $27.3 million worth of fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan, down 1.8% from the figure recorded a year earlier.

    During the first eight months of this year, Georgia purchased $1.864 billion worth of fuel and lubricants from foreign countries, up 55.6% from the figure recorded a year earlier.

    During the reporting period, Georgia imported $796 million worth of products from Russia, $191 million from Türkiye, $155 million from Romania, and $110 million from Bulgaria.

    In 2025, Georgia purchased $1.6 billion worth of fuel and lubricants from abroad, of which $145 million came from Azerbaijan.

    Georgia's National Statistics Office Fuels and lubricants Azerbaijan
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycandan yanacaq və sürtkü yağı idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 23 % artırıb
    Грузия увеличила расходы на импорт топлива и смазочных масел из Азербайджана на 23%

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