Georgia imported $234.2 million worth of fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan in January-August this year.

According to Report's calculations based on data from Georgia's National Statistics Office, this is 23% more than the figure recorded in the same period last year.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranked second among countries supplying fuel and lubricants to Georgia.

In August alone, Georgia purchased $27.3 million worth of fuel and lubricants from Azerbaijan, down 1.8% from the figure recorded a year earlier.

During the first eight months of this year, Georgia purchased $1.864 billion worth of fuel and lubricants from foreign countries, up 55.6% from the figure recorded a year earlier.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported $796 million worth of products from Russia, $191 million from Türkiye, $155 million from Romania, and $110 million from Bulgaria.

In 2025, Georgia purchased $1.6 billion worth of fuel and lubricants from abroad, of which $145 million came from Azerbaijan.