GECO announces new ministerial meeting on Green Energy Corridor

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Ministers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary will hold their next meeting on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project at the end of November, Yusif Gayibov, a representative of the Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) joint venture, said at the Germany-Azerbaijan Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

"Over the past four years, our ministers and heads of relevant institutions have held 12 meetings. The next ministerial meeting is scheduled for late November. This allows us to secure high-level support from decision-makers," he said.

Gayibov explained that these meetings serve as a platform to discuss emerging challenges and outstanding issues, adopt decisions to address them, and identify practical solutions.

He emphasized that the initiative is a complex project involving multiple countries and a wide range of stakeholders.