Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline up 2%

In January-September 2025, more than 29.825 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines, marking a 0.9% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, 57.5% of the total gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline.

Consequently, just over 17.135 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through this pipeline in the first nine months of 2025, representing a 2% increase compared to the same period last year.