Gas supply interruptions today in Binagadi district

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Gas supply interruptions occurred in a part of Sulutapa, Chichak living area from 09:00 local time today due to elimination of gas leakage detected during technical inspection in Binagadi district, Baku city, disconnection of suspended gas lines from the network, connection of newly-constructed gas lines to the gas supply network and repair and restoration works of gas lines and related equipment.

Report informs citing "Azəriqaz" Production Union, interruptions will continue till 17:00 local time.

The report says, works will be completed within the day and interruptions will be eliminated.

“Azəriqaz” PU asks all consumers to be attentive in use of natural gas due to the current interruptions and comply with technical safety rules.