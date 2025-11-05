Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Gas production volumes in Azerbaijan for 2025-2026 revealed

    Energy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 11:44
    Gas production volumes in Azerbaijan for 2025-2026 revealed

    Marketable gas production in Azerbaijan in 2025 is projected at 38.6 billion cubic meters, the same as in 2024, Report informs.

    According to budgetary estimates, total gas production in Azerbaijan in 2026 will amount to 48.437 billion cubic meters, of which 38.084 billion cubic meters will be marketable gas. Compared to the 2025 forecast, marketable gas production next year will decrease by 1.6%.

    From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan produced 37.794 billion cubic meters of natural gas, of which 29.46 billion cubic meters was marketable gas. During the reporting period, natural gas production increased by 1.8%, while marketable gas production increased by 2.8%.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, in 2024, Azerbaijan produced 29.063 million tons of oil and condensate (a decrease of 3.6% compared to the 2023 level), 50.596 billion cubic meters of gas (an increase of 4.3%), including 38.668 billion cubic meters of marketable gas (an increase of 6.2%).

    Azerbaijan gas production State Statistics Committee
    2025-2026-cı illərdə Azərbaycanda gözlənilən qaz hasilatının həcmi açıqlanıb
    Названы объемы добычи газа в Азербайджане в 2025-2026гг

    Latest News

    12:57

    Shoigu: Important to resume '3+3' format in South Caucasus

    Region
    12:51
    Photo

    'Color of Diversity' festival underway in Baku - PHOTOS

    Religion
    12:50

    Google Cloud: AI to change nature of government services in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:37

    Phase 1, 2 of Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor included in TYNDP 2026 portfolio

    Energy
    12:16

    Shafiyev: Azerbaijan's media space needs to develop foreign policy experts

    Domestic policy
    12:15
    Photo

    Baku hosts NATO course

    Military
    12:11

    Asad M. Khan: Establishment of Clean Energy Center in Baku to pave way for ECO countries to achieve real energy transition - INTERVIEW

    Business
    12:02

    Marina Zhunich: To integrate AI into Azerbaijan's public administration, regulatory framework needs to be updated

    ICT
    11:59

    EndeavorXR: Major investments needed in lightweight AI models

    ICT
    All News Feed