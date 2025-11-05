Gas production volumes in Azerbaijan for 2025-2026 revealed

Marketable gas production in Azerbaijan in 2025 is projected at 38.6 billion cubic meters, the same as in 2024, Report informs.

According to budgetary estimates, total gas production in Azerbaijan in 2026 will amount to 48.437 billion cubic meters, of which 38.084 billion cubic meters will be marketable gas. Compared to the 2025 forecast, marketable gas production next year will decrease by 1.6%.

From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan produced 37.794 billion cubic meters of natural gas, of which 29.46 billion cubic meters was marketable gas. During the reporting period, natural gas production increased by 1.8%, while marketable gas production increased by 2.8%.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in 2024, Azerbaijan produced 29.063 million tons of oil and condensate (a decrease of 3.6% compared to the 2023 level), 50.596 billion cubic meters of gas (an increase of 4.3%), including 38.668 billion cubic meters of marketable gas (an increase of 6.2%).