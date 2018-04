© Report.az

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Production of gas in deep parts of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) deposit block located in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will start in 2026.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev told at the Caspian Oil and Gas Conference helding in parallel with Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition.

According to him, deposits in deep parts of ACG deposit block is estimated as 280 bln cum of gas.