    Energy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 16:11
    Gas exports via Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum pipeline up by almost 2%

    The volume of gas transported through the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum in January–October 2025 amounted to 19.1369 billion cubic meters, which is 1.6% higher compared to the same period last year.

    Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee, that the SCP accounted for 58% of all gas transported through Azerbaijan's main pipelines during the indicated period - a total of 33.0106 billion cubic meters of gas (+0.5%).

    The South Caucasus Pipeline was put into operation at the end of 2006, initiating the transport of gas produced during Phase I of the Shah Deniz field development to Georgia and Türkiye. In the summer of 2018, the supply of gas produced during Phase II of the Shah Deniz field began through the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline to Türkiye via the TANAP pipeline.

